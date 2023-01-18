﻿
Italian crude steel production down 11.5 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:52:58 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

2022 ended on a downward trend for crude steel production in Italy. In December, the output amounted to 1.265 million mt, down by 15.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in 2022 overall, with the total crude steel production amounting to 21.617 million mt, down by 11.5 percent.

2022  

Crude steel output  

Month   

000/mt   

Y-o-y change (%)   

Year-to-date  

Y-o-y change (%)   

Jan  

1,820  

-3.9  

1,821  

-3.9  

Feb  

2,045  

-2.0  

3,866  

-2.9  

Mar  

2,113  

-8.1  

5,979  

-4.8  

Apr  

2,155  

+4.8  

8,134  

-2.4  

May  

2,198  

-0.6  

10,345  

-1.9  

Jun  

1,876  

-14.2  

12,228  

-4.0  

 Jul  

1,606  

-27.1   

 13,859  

 -7.2  

 Aug  

732   

-42.2   

14,591   

 -10.0  

Sept  

1,873  

-18.7  

16,463  

-11.1  

Oct  

2,014  

-9.3  

18,496  

-10.8  

Nov 

1,854 

-15.1 

20,350 

-11.2 
Dec

1,265 

-15.6 

21,617 

-11.5

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in December last year Italian production of longs amounted to 660,000 mt, down 22.4 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 642.000 mt, decreasing by 17.6 percent, both year on year. In 2022, production of longs amounted to a total of 12.031 million mt, down 12 percent, while flats output came to 9.549 million mt, down 13.8 percent, both year on year.


