Italian crude steel output down 12.2 percent in July

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 13:44:51 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian crude steel production fell by 12.2 percent year on year in July this year to 1.73 million mt, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. However, the year-on-year decrease rate has become smaller in recent months since the 42.3 percent drop recorded in April due to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

In the first seven months this year, Italian crude steel output amounted to 11.809 million mt, down 18.7 percent compared to the same period last year.