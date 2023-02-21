Italian crude steel production falls further in January

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 11:00:39 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to the latest updated data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, the volumes of crude steel produced in Italy in January 2023 decreased by 14.7 percent year on year, amounting to 1.552 million mt.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,820 -3.9 1,820 -3.9 Feb 2,046 -1.9 3,866 -2.9 Mar 2,126 -7.5 5,992 -4.6 Apr 2,162 +5.1 8,154 -2.2 May 2,204 -0.3 10,358 -1.8 Jun 1,895 -13.4 12,253 -3.8 Jul 1,605 -27.2 13,858 -7.2 Aug 751 -40.7 14,609 -9.8 Sept 1,873 -18.7 16,482 -11 Oct 2,016 -9.2 18,498 -10.8 Nov 1,854 -15.1 20,352 -11.2 Dec 1,265 -15.6 21,617 -11.5 2023 Jan 1,552 -14.7 1,552 -14.7

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in January Italian production of longs amounted to 766,000 mt, down 19.7 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 749,000 mt, decreasing by 17.7 percent, both year on year.