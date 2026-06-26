Investment in Canadian building construction increases 2.3 percent in April 2026

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased by 2.3 percent to $23.6 billion in April. Investment in the residential sector rose 3.1 percent in April, while investment in the non-residential sector increased 0.7% percent.

Investment in residential building construction increased by $491.9 million to $16.5 billion in April.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased by $153.1 million to $7.7 billion in April. Gains in Quebec (+$136.0 million) and Ontario (+$83.8 million) were partially offset by declines in British Columbia (-$23.1 million).

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $49.0 million to $7.1 billion in April. Investment in the institutional component decreased by 0.2 percent to $2.2 billion, the industrial component increased by 3.5 percent to $1.4 billion, and the commercial component increased by 0.1 percent to $3.5 billion.