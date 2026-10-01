Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.2 percent in July 2026

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased by 1.2 percent to $23.6 billion in July. Investment in the residential sector increased 0.3 percent in July, while investment in the non-residential sector increased 3.2% percent.

Investment in residential building construction increased by $44.0 million to $16.2 billion in July.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased by $265.2 million to $7.8 billion in July. Increases were widespread across all provinces, led by Ontario (+$93.5 million) and Alberta (+$68.6 million).

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $226.9 million to $7.4 billion in July. Investment in the institutional component increased by 7.4 percent to $2.3 billion, the industrial component increased by 2.8 percent to $1.5 billion, and the commercial component increased by 0.8 percent to $3.5 billion.