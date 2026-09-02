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Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 0.5 percent in June 2026

Wednesday, 02 September 2026 20:31:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction declined by 0.5 percent to $23.2 billion in June. Investment in the residential sector decreased 0.6 percent in June, while investment in the non-residential sector decreased 0.1% percent.

Investment in residential building construction decreased by $104.9 million to $16.1 billion in June.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased by $66.2 million to $7.5 billion in June. Gains in British Columbia (+$96.5 million) were partially offset by declines in Ontario (-$43.9 million).

Investment in the non-residential sector decreased by $4.7 million to $7.1 billion in June. Investment in the institutional component increased by 0.6 percent to $2.2 billion, the industrial component increased by 0.4 percent to $1.5 billion, and the commercial component decreased by 0.7 percent to $3.5 billion.

Tags: Canada North America Construction 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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