Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.8 percent in January

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased 1.8 percent to $22.1 billion in January. Investment in the residential sector increased 2.3 percent to $15.4 billion in January, while investment in the non-residential sector rose 0.8 percent to $6.7 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased by $342.0 million to $15.4 billion in January.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes declined by $155.5 million to $7.2 billion in January, with declines being recorded in eight provinces and one territory.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $51.7 million to $6.7 billion in January, as the institutional component rose $38.8 million to $2.0 billion along with growth from the industrial component (+22.5 million to $1.5 billion) and a decline in the commercial construction investment (-$9.5 million to $3.3 billion).