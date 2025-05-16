 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Investment...

Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.5 percent in February

Friday, 16 May 2025 18:05:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased 1.5 percent to $22.4 billion in February. Investment in the residential sector increased 1.8 percent to $15.7 billion in February, while investment in the non-residential sector rose 0.8 percent to $6.8 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased by $277.5 million to $15.7 billion in February.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased by $36.0 million to $7.3 billion in February. Gains in Quebec (+$48.2 million) and four other provinces were mitigated by decreases recorded in the remaining provinces and territories.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $54.2 million to $6.8 billion in February, as the institutional component rose $26.7 million to $2.0 billion along with growth from the industrial component (+12.4 million to $1.5 billion) and growth in the commercial construction investment (+$15.1 million to $3.3 billion).


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

Similar articles

Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.8 percent in January

31 Mar | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.9 percent in December

27 Feb | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 0.5 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 1.1 percent in October

23 Dec | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 2.1 percent in September

20 Nov | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.2 percent in August

21 Oct | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction down 1.1 percent February

19 Apr | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 9.3 percent in February

10 Apr | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction down 0.9 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 13.5 percent in January

07 Mar | Steel News