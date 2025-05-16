Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.5 percent in February

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased 1.5 percent to $22.4 billion in February. Investment in the residential sector increased 1.8 percent to $15.7 billion in February, while investment in the non-residential sector rose 0.8 percent to $6.8 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased by $277.5 million to $15.7 billion in February.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased by $36.0 million to $7.3 billion in February. Gains in Quebec (+$48.2 million) and four other provinces were mitigated by decreases recorded in the remaining provinces and territories.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $54.2 million to $6.8 billion in February, as the institutional component rose $26.7 million to $2.0 billion along with growth from the industrial component (+12.4 million to $1.5 billion) and growth in the commercial construction investment (+$15.1 million to $3.3 billion).