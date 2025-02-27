Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.9 percent in December

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased 1.9 percent to $21.8 billion in December, after a 0.5 decrease in November. Investment in the residential sector increased by $323.9 million to $15.1 billion in December, while investment in the non-residential sector was rose by $84.1 million to $6.7 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased by 2.2 percent to $15.1 billion in December.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased 0.8 percent to $7.3 billion in December, marking its fifth consecutive monthly increase.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $84.1 million (+1.3 percent) to $6.7 billion in December, as the institutional component rose 2.0 percent (+$37.7 million) along with growth from the industrial component (+26.2 million to $1.5 billion) and the commercial construction investment (+$20.2 to $3.3 billion).