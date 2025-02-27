 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Investment...

Investment in Canadian building construction increases 1.9 percent in December

Thursday, 27 February 2025 03:07:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction increased 1.9 percent to $21.8 billion in December, after a 0.5 decrease in November. Investment in the residential sector increased by $323.9 million to $15.1 billion in December, while investment in the non-residential sector was rose by $84.1 million to $6.7 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased by 2.2 percent to $15.1 billion in December.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased 0.8 percent to $7.3 billion in December, marking its fifth consecutive monthly increase.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $84.1 million (+1.3 percent) to $6.7 billion in December, as the institutional component rose 2.0 percent  (+$37.7 million) along with growth from the industrial component (+26.2 million to $1.5 billion) and the commercial construction investment (+$20.2 to $3.3 billion).


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

Similar articles

Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 0.5 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 1.1 percent in October

23 Dec | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 2.1 percent in September

20 Nov | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.2 percent in August

21 Oct | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction down 1.1 percent February

19 Apr | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 9.3 percent in February

10 Apr | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction down 0.9 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 13.5 percent in January

07 Mar | Steel News

Canadian new home prices decline 0.1 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.3 percent in December

15 Feb | Steel News