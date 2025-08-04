Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 3.3 percent in April 2025

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction declined by 3.3 percent to $22.3 billion in April. Investment in the residential sector decreased 4.5 percent in April, while investment in the non-residential sector declined 0.3 percent.

Investment in residential building construction decreased by $723.0 million to $15.5 billion in April.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes decreased by $281.9.0 million to $6.8 billion in April. Losses in Ontario (-$181.0 million) and Alberta (-$121.4 million) led the national decline in single-family home construction in April.

Investment in the non-residential sector decreased by $18.9 million to $6.8 billion in April, as the institutional component rose $25.8 million to $2.1 billion as the industrial component declined (-$11.1 million to $1.4 billion) along with the commercial construction investment (-$33.6 million to $3.3 billion).