Investment in Canadian building construction down 0.9 percent in January

Monday, 18 March 2024 21:18:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, investment in building construction declined 0.9 percent to $19.7 billion in January. The residential sector declined 1.4 percent to $13.6 billion, while investment in the non-residential sector edged up 0.2 percent to $6.1 billion.

Investment in residential building construction declined by $194 million (-1.4 percent) to $13.6 billion in January. The monthly movement in January was led by a $228 million decline in Ontario (-4.1 percent to $5.4 billion), the largest contributor to the net monthly change. This decline was partially offset by increases in five provinces, led by Quebec (+$53 million to $2.5 billion).

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased 2.1 percent to $6.7 billion in January, with eight provinces reporting gains for this component. Multi-unit family investment declined 4.5 percent to $6.9 billion in January, driven by declines in Ontario as the pace of new construction starts in the province slowed in January 2024 compared with earlier in 2023.

Investment in the non-residential sector edged up in January (+0.2 percent), increasing for the third consecutive month to reach a record high of $6.1 billion. Gains in institutional (+$32.3 million to $1.7 billion) and industrial (+$7.3 million to $1.3 billion) investments were largely offset by declines in commercial investment (-$26.2 million to $3.1 billion).

The decline in commercial investment for January represents the seventh consecutive monthly decline, with seven provinces contributing to the negative movement.