﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 13.5 percent in January

Thursday, 07 March 2024 22:00:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada rose 13.5 percent in January to $10.8 billion month over month, rebounding after a decrease of 11.5 percent in December. The residential sector increased 12.6 percent to $6.5 billion in January, while the non-residential sector grew 14.8 percent to $4.2 billion.

The total monthly value of residential permits increased 12.6 percent to $6.5 billion in January, following a weak December.

Gains in the residential sector in January were led by a strong rebound in multi-unit construction intentions (+35.1 percent to $4.0 billion), and Ontario (+29.1 percent to $1.4 billion) led this increase. Specifically, multi-unit permits were concentrated in the census metropolitan areas of Toronto, Kitchener–Cambridge–Waterloo and London. Quebec (+61.6 percent; +$244.7 million) and British Columbia (+36.7 percent; +$281.9 million) also posted notable gains in multi-unit permit values.

The overall residential growth in January was tempered by a decline in the total value of single-family dwelling permits (-10.3 percent to $2.6 billion), with declines occurring in nine provinces.

Across Canada, 15,200 new dwellings in multi-unit buildings and 4,000 new single-family dwellings were authorized in January.

The total monthly value of non-residential permits increased 14.8 percent to $4.2 billion in January, following a 4.0 percent decline in December.

The growth was attributed to the commercial component, which increased 34.5 percent to $2.3 billion, the highest monthly level recorded since April 2023. A $200 million permit for a new data center in Lévis, Quebec, greatly contributed to the growth observed in January 2024.


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

Similar articles

Canadian new home prices decline 0.1 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.3 percent in December

15 Feb | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 14 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

Canadian residential building construction costs edge up in Q4

01 Feb | Steel News

Canadian new home prices remain stable in December

23 Jan | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 3.9 percent in November

09 Jan | Steel News

Canadian new home prices down 0.2 percent in November

18 Dec | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 2.7 percent in October

18 Dec | Steel News

Canadian new vehicles sales down 7.4 percent in October

14 Dec | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 2.3 percent in October

07 Dec | Steel News