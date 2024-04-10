﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 9.3 percent in February

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 21:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada increased 9.3 percent month-over-month to $11.8 billion in February. The non-residential sector grew 12.3 percent to $4.7 billion due to the issuance of several major construction permits, while the residential sector increased 7.4 percent to $7.1 billion. Ontario (+21.7 percent to $5.0 billion) led the growth, with gains occurring across all components.

The growth was mostly attributed to the industrial component, which increased 57.8 percent to $1.3 billion in February. Permits for large industrial construction projects were issued across the country. They included permits for the construction of a new battery plant in Windsor, Ontario, a new dairy processing facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia, a new pea processing plant in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and the expansion of an aluminum smelting facility in Saguenay, Quebec.

The monthly growth in the non-residential sector in February was also supported by the increase in the institutional component (+18.2 percent to $1.3 billion).

Across Canada, 16,400 new dwellings in multi-unit buildings and 4,600 new single-family dwellings were authorized in February. From March 2023 to February 2024, a total of 253,400 new units were authorized.


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

Similar articles

Investment in Canadian building construction down 0.9 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 13.5 percent in January

07 Mar | Steel News

Canadian new home prices decline 0.1 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.3 percent in December

15 Feb | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 14 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

Canadian residential building construction costs edge up in Q4

01 Feb | Steel News

Canadian new home prices remain stable in December

23 Jan | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 3.9 percent in November

09 Jan | Steel News

Canadian new home prices down 0.2 percent in November

18 Dec | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 2.7 percent in October

18 Dec | Steel News