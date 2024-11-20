Investment in Canadian building construction up 2.1 percent in September

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction edged up 2.1 percent to $21.6 billion in September, after a 0.2 increase in August. Investment in the residential sector increased 2.9 percent to $15.2 billion in September, while investment in the non-residential sector was up 0.3 percent to $6.4 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased by $433.4 million (+2.9 percent) to $15.2 billion in September. The monthly gains in September were recorded in seven provinces and three territories, led by Ontario (+$232.1).

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased 4.0 percent to $7.0 billion in September. Monthly gains were observed in seven provinces and two territories, led by Ontario (+$141.1 million). At the same time, multi-unit investments increased 2.0 percent to $8.2 billion in September, driven by increases in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta while moderated by decreases in six other provinces.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $19.0 million (+0.3 percent) to $6.4 billion in September, as a decrease in the institutional component (-$11.8 million) along with growth from the industrial component (+18.3 million to $1.4 billion) and the commercial construction investment (+$12.5 to $3.2 billion).