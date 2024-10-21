 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Investment...

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.2 percent in August

Monday, 21 October 2024 10:23:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction edged up 0.2 percent to $21.0 billion in August, after a 1.6 decrease in July.

Investment in residential building construction decreased $14.1 million (-0.1 percent) to $14.6 billion in August. The monthly decline in August was recorded in four provinces, led by Quebec (-$126.4 million). Meanwhile, investment in residential building construction edged up in six provinces and three territories, led by Ontario.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes increased 0.1 percent to $6.7 billion in August. Monthly declines in five provinces, led by Ontario (-$29.9 million), are offset by gains observed by the remaining provinces and three territories. At the same time, multi-unit investments decreased 0.3 percent to $7.9 billion in August, driven by declines in five provinces, with Quebec leading the way and marking its second consecutive monthly decrease. The declines were mitigated by growth in Ontario (+$125.5 million), which recorded its third monthly increase in a row.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $63.2 million (+1.0 percent) to $6.4 billion in August, setting a record high level for the sector. In particular, institutional construction investment rose by 1.3 percent to reach a record high of $1.8 billion in August, while the industrial component grew by 1.9 percent to $1.4 billion and the commercial construction investment increased by 0.4 percent to $3.2 billion.


Tags: Canada North America Construction Investments 

Similar articles

Investment in Canadian building construction up 4 percent in February

13 Apr | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.3 percent in February

21 Apr | Steel News

Controversial Keystone pipeline to receive legislative support

26 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s ADF receives new steel structure orders for World Trade Center

09 Mar | Steel News

Non-residential construction in Canada up 2 percent in Q4

18 Jan | Steel News

Canadian construction products fabricator awarded $44 million worth new project

22 Dec | Steel News

2010 expected to see significant growth in wind energy in Canada

15 Sep | Steel News

Government of Canada to invest Cdn$75 million on bridge project

11 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s Lakeside Steel to build manufacturing facility in Alabama

30 Jul | Steel News

UAE’s Conares Metal Supply to launch new rebar facility in Q1 2010

26 Oct | Steel News