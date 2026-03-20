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Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 1.9 percent in January 2026 from December

Friday, 20 March 2026 10:27:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction declined by 1.9 percent to $23.4 billion in January. Investment in the residential sector decreased by three percent in January, while investment in the non-residential sector rose by 0.8 percent.

Investment in residential building construction decreased by $504.3 million to $16.4 billion in January.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes decreased by $255.2 million to $7.3 billion in January. Losses in Ontario (-$164.4 million) and British Columbia (-$91.0 million) led the national decline in single-family home construction in January.

Investment in the non-residential sector decreased by $56.0 million to $7.0 billion in January. Investments in the commercial and institutional components each increased by 1.1 percent, while the industrial component was down by 0.4 percent to $3.5 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively.


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

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