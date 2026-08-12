Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 0.3 percent in May 2026

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction declined by 0.3 percent to $23.4 billion in May. Investment in the residential sector decreased 0.5 percent in May, while investment in the non-residential sector increased 0.2% percent.

Investment in residential building construction decreased by $83.0 million to $16.2 billion in May.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes decreased by $140.7 million to $7.4 billion in May. Losses in New Brunswick (-$36.5 million) and Quebec (-$36.4 million) led the national decline, supported by declines across six other provinces and two territories.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $16.1 million to $7.1 billion in May. Investment in the institutional component decreased by 0.1 percent to $2.2 billion, the industrial component increased by 1.8 percent to $1.5 billion, and the commercial component decreased by 0.2 percent to $3.5 billion.