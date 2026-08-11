 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada launches C$100 million freight support program for domestic steel shipments

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 14:57:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Canada has launched a C$100 million program covering 50 percent of the cost of transporting certified Canadian-made steel between provinces and territories by rail or marine freight. Announcing the measure in Hamilton, Canadian transport minister Steven MacKinnon said the new program called Commodities Sectoral Support Program directly responds to US tariffs on Canadian goods and underlined that the government would defend the strategically important domestic steel industry.

The program will operate for one year or until the funding is exhausted, while each eligible shipper may receive up to C$50 million. Mr. MacKinnon indicated that the government could consider adjustments if the funds are depleted early, depending on participation.

Industry welcomes Canada's steel freight support

According to local media reports, Ron Bedard, president and CEO of Canadian steel producer ArcelorMittal Dofasco, stated that the measure would have a “tremendous” impact by providing projects nationwide with lower-cost access to Canadian steel. The Chamber of Marine Commerce also welcomed the program, saying it would facilitate steel movements, strengthen supply chains and support the national economy.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Canada North America Freight 

Similar articles

Canadian railway freight volume up 4.0 percent in February

23 Apr | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume down 8.5 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News

Canadian railway freight volume up 11.2 percent in December

22 Feb | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume up 0.8 percent in November

25 Jan | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume down 1.3 percent in October

18 Dec | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume down 2.4 percent in August

24 Oct | Steel News

Canadian railway freight volume down 6.9 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume down 5 percent in May

20 Jul | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume up 5.4 percent in March

30 May | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume increases slightly in December, full-year 2022

24 Feb | Steel News