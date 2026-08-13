 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Interpipe...

Interpipe maintains export shipments through alternative logistics routes

Thursday, 13 August 2026 13:55:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway product producer Interpipe has announced that it has continued delivering its products to customers in international markets despite the effective blockade of Ukrainian seaports following Russian missile and drone attacks.

According to the company, attacks at the end of July disrupted operations at Ukrainian seaports in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, effectively preventing Interpipe from using these facilities for exports.

Road transportation supports deliveries to European customers

Most of Interpipe's customers are located in Europe, and the company primarily uses road transportation to provide just-in-time deliveries to these customers.

Oleksiy Yanovsky, Interpipe's deputy operations director for procurement and logistics, stated that logistics costs have been affected by fuel shortages and higher fuel prices, though these challenges are more manageable than the closure of the ports.

Interpipe redirects overseas shipments through European port

Meanwhile, the disruption of seaports in the Odesa region has affected Interpipe's export routes to North America and the Middle East. The company stated that it has redirected shipments destined for customers in these regions through a European port, drawing on its experience in adapting logistics routes during previous disruptions.

“As an exporting company, Interpipe has a huge sales map. Our main customers are outside of Ukraine, so the task of the logistics service is to find a solution to deliver the cargo to the client. So far, we are coping with this,” Yanovsky stated.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

Similar articles

Interpipe urges Ukraine to protect steel exporters' access to foreign markets

27 Jul | Steel News

Interpipe CEO: EU quota cuts risk worsening Ukraine steel crisis

01 Jun | Steel News

Interpipe supplies steel pipes for UK offshore wind project

13 Apr | Steel News

Interpipe completes acquisition of ArcelorMittal’s Romanian pipe plant

03 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies casing pipes for geothermal exploration in Poland

25 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe delivers wheels for Turkey’s high-speed trains

20 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe introduces OCTG tubing with PTFE sealing rings

12 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe secures pipe supply contract for Italian infrastructure project

29 Jan | Steel News

Interpipe: Ukrainian industry will play leading role in post-war reconstruction

27 Jan | Steel News

Danieli to upgrade round section production for Ukraine’s Interpipe

26 Jan | Steel News