Interpipe maintains export shipments through alternative logistics routes

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway product producer Interpipe has announced that it has continued delivering its products to customers in international markets despite the effective blockade of Ukrainian seaports following Russian missile and drone attacks.

According to the company, attacks at the end of July disrupted operations at Ukrainian seaports in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, effectively preventing Interpipe from using these facilities for exports.

Road transportation supports deliveries to European customers

Most of Interpipe's customers are located in Europe, and the company primarily uses road transportation to provide just-in-time deliveries to these customers.

Oleksiy Yanovsky, Interpipe's deputy operations director for procurement and logistics, stated that logistics costs have been affected by fuel shortages and higher fuel prices, though these challenges are more manageable than the closure of the ports.

Interpipe redirects overseas shipments through European port

Meanwhile, the disruption of seaports in the Odesa region has affected Interpipe's export routes to North America and the Middle East. The company stated that it has redirected shipments destined for customers in these regions through a European port, drawing on its experience in adapting logistics routes during previous disruptions.

“As an exporting company, Interpipe has a huge sales map. Our main customers are outside of Ukraine, so the task of the logistics service is to find a solution to deliver the cargo to the client. So far, we are coping with this,” Yanovsky stated.