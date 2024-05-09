﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s total automobile retail sales increase by 27 percent in April

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:57:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s automobile retail sales, across all categories, as denoted by new registration, were recorded at 2.206 million units in April this year, up 27 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) on Thursday, May 9.

According to the FADA data, in April passenger vehicle retail sales came to an estimated 335,123 units, up 16 percent, while two-wheeler sales were recorded at 164,351, a rise of 33.21 percent, both year on year.

Commercial vehicle sales in April were reported at 90,707 units, a rise of 2.31 percent year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian passenger car sales growth moderates on high base effect, muted demand

02 May | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 10% in FY 2023-24

08 Apr | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers maintain robust sales growth in March

03 Apr | Steel News

Indian automobile vehicle retail sales see 13% growth in February

07 Mar | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales increase by 11 percent in February

05 Mar | Steel News

India’s retail automobile sales up 15 percent in January

13 Feb | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report strong sales in January

05 Feb | Steel News

ICRA: Indian auto industry to achieve 6-9% growth in FY 2023-24

29 Jan | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales up 21 percent in December

09 Jan | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in December

04 Jan | Steel News