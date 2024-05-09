India’s total automobile retail sales increase by 27 percent in April

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:57:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s automobile retail sales, across all categories, as denoted by new registration, were recorded at 2.206 million units in April this year, up 27 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) on Thursday, May 9.

According to the FADA data, in April passenger vehicle retail sales came to an estimated 335,123 units, up 16 percent, while two-wheeler sales were recorded at 164,351, a rise of 33.21 percent, both year on year.

Commercial vehicle sales in April were reported at 90,707 units, a rise of 2.31 percent year on year.