Indian passenger car makers maintain robust sales growth in March

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:34:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car makers maintained sales growth momentum during March this year, according to the compilation of data released by companies on Wednesday, April 3.

The largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 152,718 units in March this year, up 15 percent year on year, while Tata Motors Limited achieved sales of 50,297 units, up 14 percent year on year.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) sold 65,601 units, a rise of seven percent, and Mahindra & Mahindra sold 40,631 units, a growth of 13 percent year on year.

Honda Cars Limited sold 13,931 units, up 41 percent, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 27,180 units, up 25 percent, both year on year.

The only exception to the trend was MG Motors which sold 4,648 units, lower than the 6,051 units sold in March 2023.