Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in December

Thursday, 04 January 2024 11:02:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales showed a mixed trend in December last year in contrast to the overall robust growth in previous months, data collated from major passenger car makers showed on Thursday, January 4.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported total sales of 137,551 units in December 2023, a decline of one percent year on year.

In December, Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 43,470 units, up nine percent, while Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) sold 42,740 units, marking a growth of 10 percent, both year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s sales were reported at 35,174 units, a rise of 24 percent, and Honda Motors Limited sold 7,902 units, up 12 percent, year on year.

Kia Motors reported sales of 12,536 units, a decline of 17.44 percent, and Renault India sold 1,988 units, a fall of 67.55 percent, year on year.

MG Motors sold 4,400 units, a growth of 12.85 percent, and Nissan India sold 2,150 units, up 6.44 percent.