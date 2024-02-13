﻿
English
India’s retail automobile sales up 15 percent in January

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 14:53:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s automobile retail sales across all categories were recorded at 2.13 million units in January this year, up 15 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, February 13.

The growth in retail sales as denoted by new registrations was observed across all vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, and commercial vehicles, which reported increases of 15 percent, 37 percent, 13 percent, 21 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

According to the FADA data, passenger vehicle retail sales recorded an all-time monthly high of 393,250 units, up 13 percent from January 2023.

“This calls for immediate recalibration of production from original equipment manufacturers to better align with actual market demand and prevent future oversupply issues. In this dynamic industry, adaptability is crucial. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must balance innovation with strategic production planning to ensure sustained success and overall market stability,” said FADA president Manish Raj Singhania.


