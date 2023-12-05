﻿
India passenger car makers report positive sales growth in Nov, significant slowdown in pace of growth

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:29:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car sales, as denoted by despatches from factories to dealers in November showed positive growth, although the rate of increase slowed significantly, data released by various auto companies showed on Tuesday, December 5.

Industry officials pointed out that large passenger car makers reported low single-digit sales growth rates during the month and, while some companies with lower market shares showed higher growth rates, they were achieved on a low base in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 134,158 units in November this year, a rise of 1.3 percent, while the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 48,452 units, a growth of three percent, both year on year.

Tata Motors Limited, the third largest, reported sales of 46,070 units in November, a marginal growth of 0.1 percent, while Kia India Limited sold 22,762 units, marking a decline of 5.3 percent, both year on year.

MG Motors Limited reported sales of 4,154 units, a rise of 1.8 percent, while Honda Motors India sold 8,730 units, a rise of 23.81 percent, year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar India Limited reported sales of 16,924 units, a growth of 43.85 percent, and Nissan India sold 2,454 units, a growth of 2.25 percent, both year on year.


