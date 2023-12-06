﻿
India’s automobile retail sales up 18 percent in November

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 12:21:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s retail sales of automobiles as denoted by new registrations was recorded at 2.854 million in November this year, up 18 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Wednesday, December 6.

According to FADA, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and passenger vehicles sales growth were reported at 21 percent, 23 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

“The improved supply chains, coupled with new launches, effectively catered to the festive demand, marking the peak point in sales. However, the period following the festivities saw a noticeable slowdown, coupled with a critical challenge of slow-moving inventory due to a mismatch in demand and supply which is still not resolved,” said FADA president Raj Singhania in a statement.


