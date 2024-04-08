﻿
India’s automobile retail sales increase by 10% in FY 2023-24

Monday, 08 April 2024 14:40:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s automobile sales, as denoted by new registrations, across all categories of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two and three-wheelers, were recorded at 24,530,334 units in the fiscal year 2023-24, up 10.29 percent year on year, data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Monday, April 8, showed.

With a total of 3,948,143 units sold in 2023-24, 8.45 percent higher than the previous fiscal year, passenger car sales reached their highest-ever level in a fiscal year, the FADA data showed.

The highest increase in sales was witnessed in three-wheelers, which saw a jump of 48.83 percent, followed by two-wheelers with 9.3 percent and passenger cars with 8.45 percent, year on year.


