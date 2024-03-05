Indian passenger car sales increase by 11 percent in February

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 11:27:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by despatches from manufacturers to dealers were recorded at 373,177 units in February this year, a rise of 11.3 percent year on year, according to data sourced from industry on Tuesday, March 5.

Passenger car sales thus recorded sales growth for the past 15 consecutive months, the data showed.

Granular data showed that most passenger car makers reported robust February sales. The largest car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 197,471 units, up 15 percent, while Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 51,267 units, a rise of 20 percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Limited achieved sales of 25,220 units, a rise of 61 percent, and MG Motors Limited sold 4,532 units in February, marking a growth of 18 percent, year on year.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) sold 50,201 units, a rise of seven percent, and Mahindra and Mahindra sold 51,267 units, up 20 percent year on year.