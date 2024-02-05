Indian passenger car makers report strong sales in January

Monday, 05 February 2024 11:44:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales (dispatches from manufacturer to dealers) showed strong positive growth in January this year over the corresponding month of the previous year, data compiled from various companies showed on Monday, February 2.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, (MSIL) reported sales of 191,364 units in January 2024, up 15.5 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited, which pipped Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) to the position of second largest manufacturer during the month, sold 86,125 units, up six percent year on year.

HMIL reported sales of 67,715 units, up 8.5 percent, and Mahindra & Mahindra sold 73,944 units, marking a growth of 15 percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 24,609 units, a surge of 96 percent year on year.