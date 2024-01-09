India’s automobile retail sales up 21 percent in December

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 10:32:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s retail automobile sales in December 2023 were recorded at 1,990,915 units, up 21 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, January 9.

In the calendar year 2023, retail sales rose by 11 percent to 23,867,990 units against 21,492,324 units in 2022.

In December 2023, all categories reported positive growth. The sales of two-wheelers rose 28 percent, three-wheelers by 36 percent, passenger vehicles (PVs) by three percent, tractors by 0.2 percent and commercial vehicles by 1.3 percent, year on year, FADA said.

However, it expressed concerns over high inventory levels at the dealer end. According to FADA, average inventory for PVs is in the range of 55-58 days, while for two-wheelers the average inventory is in the range of 15-20 days.