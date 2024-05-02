Indian passenger car sales growth moderates on high base effect, muted demand

Thursday, 02 May 2024 15:52:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales, as denoted by despatches from factories to dealers, moderated sharply in April this year owing to a combination of the high base effect and muted demand amid the ongoing national elections, SteelOrbis learned from data compiled from companies and industry circles on Thursday, May 2.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 137,952 units in April this year, marginally up 0.4 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported sales of 50,201 units, up a modest one percent, while Tata Motors Limited achieved sales of 47,883 units, up just two percent, both year on year. Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited in contrast recorded a sales growth of 32 percent year on year to 15,510 units in April.

“We have started on a very high base this year. Right now, the country is going through elections and the markets are a little muted. Once the elections are over, I think we will be seeing a different market,” Maruti Suzuki’s senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Partho Banerjee, said.

Hyundai Motor India’s chief operating officer (COO) Tarun Garg said the personal vehicle (PV) industry’s growth seen in April was a reflection of what was estimated at the beginning of 2024 of an overall low single-digit growth. “It is more because of the high base effect of the last two years and not necessarily a slowdown,” he noted.