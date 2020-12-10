India’s total automobile registrations decline by 19% in November

Thursday, 10 December 2020 12:18:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s registrations of automobiles, passenger cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors showed a decline of 19 percent year on year in November this year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Thursday, December 10.

According to FADA, the total number of automobiles registered in November this year came to 1.83 million.

However, despite the decline in registrations reported by dealers, almost all major passenger car manufacturers, barring Maruti Suzuki, the largest in terms of market share, reported year-on-year growth in sales in November.

It may be noted that, while dealers report sales in terms of registrations, manufacturers report sales in terms of their total dispatches to respective dealers.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 135,775 passenger car units during November, down two percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

India’s second largest passenger car manufacturer Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported a growth of nine percent year on year to 48,800 units. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Kia Motors sold 21,022 units in November, up 50 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited’s sales were recorded at 21,641 units, up 108 percent year on year.

Mahindra and Mahindra’s sales came to 17,971 units in November, up 27 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.