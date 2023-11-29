﻿
English
India’s Tata Motors launches fourth vehicle scrapping facility

Wednesday, 29 November 2023
       

India’s Tata Motors Limited has launched its fourth registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF), at Chandigarh in the northern region of the country, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 29.

The state-of-the-art facility uses environmentally-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 12,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Dada Trading Company and is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles, regardless of their brand, the company statement said.

The fully digitalised facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively, and all its operations are seamless and paperless.

Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said.


