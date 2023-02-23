﻿
India’s SMIOL secures approval for increasing manganese ore output

Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:28:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Sandur Manganese and Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) has secured approval from the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to increase manganese ore production from its mines, a company regulatory filing on Thursday, February 23.

It said that the CEC had approved SMIOL’s plans to increase manganese ore output from 286,000 mt to 582,000 mt per year subject to further approvals needed to be received from the state pollution control board of Karnataka state.

The company expects to start manganese production at the increased level from the next financial year.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

