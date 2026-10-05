India's MOIL Limited sees manganese ore output rise 19% in September 2026

India's government-run, MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 181,000 mt in September 2026, a rise of 19 percent over corresponding month of previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, October 5.

The company reported sales of 164,000 mt during the month, a rise of 15.5 percent.

Cumulative manganese production during the period April-September of fiscal 2026-27 stood at 961,000 mt a rise of 1.8 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal while sales was 778,000 mt a growth of 9.6 percent.