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India's MOIL Limited sees manganese ore output rise 19% in September 2026

Monday, 05 October 2026 10:23:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's government-run, MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 181,000 mt in September 2026, a rise of 19 percent over corresponding month of previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, October 5.

The company reported sales of 164,000 mt during the month, a rise of 15.5 percent.

Cumulative manganese production during the period April-September of fiscal 2026-27 stood at 961,000 mt a rise of 1.8 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal while sales was 778,000 mt a growth of 9.6 percent.

Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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