India’s passenger car sales increase in H1 FY 2022-23

Monday, 24 October 2022 14:37:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s passenger car sales were recorded at 1.93 million units in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, surging following a recovery after the Covid pandemic, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Monday, October 24.

Passenger car sales were reported at 1.38 million units in the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The Indian automobile industry considers despatches made to dealers as sales.

Two-wheeler sales was recorded at 8.39 million units during first half year, up from 6.55 million units in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

SIAM president Vinod Aggarwal said that the automobile industry showed improvements across all product segments and this would be consolidated during October, which was a month with two major festivals, Dusserah and Diwali.


