India’s passenger car registrations up 43.45% in June, from low base

Friday, 09 July 2021 11:34:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s passenger car sales in terms of new registrations in June this year were recorded at 184,134 units, up 43.45 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, July 9.

However, it noted that the growth came on the back of a low base as there had been a complete national lockdown in June 2020. Sales or registration of new passenger cars in June 2021 were down 10.27 percent from June 2019.

According to the FADA data, two-wheeler sales were recorded at 930,324 units in June this year, a growth of 16.90 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, but down 30.47 percent from June 2019.

Commercial vehicle sales were 35,700 units, up 236 percent from June 2020 but down 45.11 percent from June 2019.

Total sales of all categories of automobiles were recorded at 1,217,151 units, a growth of 22.62 percent over June 2020 but down 28.32 percent from June 2019.