India’s passenger car exports up 23 percent in Q1 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:59:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s passenger car exports were recorded at 160,263 units in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 23 percent year on year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday, July 20.

According to SIAM, exports of passenger cars had been sharply hit by the pandemic in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal year.

SIAM reported that the largest exports during the quarter were achieved by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) followed by Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), with Kia Motors taking the third position.

MSIL achieved exports of 68,987 units, up 53 percent, while Kia Motors exported 21,459 units, up 72 percent, both year on year, while the data for HMIL is not available.