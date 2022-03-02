﻿
English
India’s NMDC reports 11.7% growth in iron ore production in February

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 11:24:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run NMDC Limited recorded iron ore production of 4.31 million mt in February this year, up 11.7 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, March 2.

NMDC reported sales of 3.97 million mt in February, up 22 percent year on year, the statement said.

Production during the first 11 months (April 2021-February 2022) of the current fiscal year was reported at 37.18 million mt, up 26 percent, and sales during the period came to 36.57 million mt, up 25.4 percent, both year on year, as the company reported.


