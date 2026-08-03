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India's NMDC Limited sees 31% rise in iron ore output in July 2026

Monday, 03 August 2026 10:09:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.06 million mt in July 2026, a rise of 31.39 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 3.

The company reported total sales of 3.40 million mt in July 2026, lower than 3.46 million mt in the corresponding month of the previous year.

On cumulative basis, total iron ore production during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2026 has been reported at 19.16 million mt, a rise of 27 percent year on year. Sales during this period came to 15.15 million mt, a rise of one percent year on year.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Production NMDC 

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