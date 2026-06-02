India’s NMDC Limited sees 20% rise in iron ore output in May 2026, sales fall 7%

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 5.51 million mt in May 2026, a rise of 19.9 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, June 2.

The company’s sales were reported at 4.04 million mt during the month, a decline of 6.9 percent from May 2025.

On a cumulative basis, during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2026-26, NMDC Limited’s iron ore production amounted to 9.96 million mt, a fall of 9.96 percent year on year.