India's NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise by 21% in August 2026

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.07 million mt in August 2026, a rise of 21 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, September 2.

The company reported sales of 3.58 million mt in the given month, a rise of 5.6 percent year on year.

During the April-August period of the fiscal year 2026-27, cumulative iron ore output stood at 23.23 million mt, a rise of 26 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total sales during this period were 18.72 million mt, a rise of two percent year on year.