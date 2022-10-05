India’s new vehicle registrations up 10.94 percent in September

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 14:15:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s retail sales of new vehicles as denoted by new registrations of automobiles inclusive of all categories were recorded at 1,464,001 units in September this year, a growth of 10.94 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Wednesday, October 5.

Based on new registrations with government motor vehicle departments across states, the FADA data showed passenger car sales recorded a growth of 9.71 percent year on year in September this year, commercial vehicle sales were up by 18.87 percent, three-wheeler sales rose by 71.94 percent, two-wheeler sales increased by 9.02 percent, while sales for tractors for the farm sector declined by 1.49 percent, year on year.