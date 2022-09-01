India’s MOIL Ltd cuts manganese ore price effective from September 1

Thursday, 01 September 2022 14:53:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reduced prices for various grades of manganese ore with effect from September 1, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Thursday.

The company has announced that prices of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content of 44 percent and higher has been reduced by 15 percent.

The price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has been cut by 10 percent and the chemical grade manganese ore price has also been reduced by 10 percent.