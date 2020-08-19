India’s MMTC offers 190 mt chrome concentrate for exports through competitive bids

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 14:51:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run trading firm MMTC Limited is looking to export 190 mt of chrome concentrate (55-54% Cr2O3 grade alumina content less than 12 percent) through competitive bidding, sources said on Wednesday, August 19.

The sources said that MMTC is looking to complete the shipment by September 2020 through southern port of Vishakhapatnam.

According to terms and conditions for competitive bidding, bidders will need to have minimum annual turnover of $20 million over the past fiscal and net worth of $3 million in last balance sheet, the source said. Bid will be accepted until August 31, 2020.

As per Indian mineral trade rules, MMTC is the sole canalizing agency for export of all chrome ore and chrome concentrate from the country, which is subject to qualitative and quantitative restrictions with the trading firm undertaking export trades following procurement of the mineral from domestic miners.