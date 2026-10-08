India's coking coal import port traffic up 10% in Apr-Sept FY 2026-26

India's coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2026-27 have been provisionally estimated at 33.525 million mt, a rise of 10.07 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, October 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total port inward traffic of coking coal during September 2026 came to an estimated 5.123 million mt.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic including pellets during the April-September period of 2026-27 amounted to an estimated 25.238 million mt, a rise of 7.25 percent year on year.