﻿
Indian trading firm MMTC offers 25,000 mt of manganese ore fines for export

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 10:46:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run trading firm MMTC Limited has offered 25,000 mt of manganese ore fines for export through competitive bidding by overseas buyers, company officials said on Tuesday, January 26.

According to the officials, MMTC, the sole authorized canalizing agency for exports of manganese from India, put the volume on offer sourcing it from domestic mines.

Specifications of the ore on offer are for manganese content in the range of 22-21 percent with a minimum Fe content of 12 percent, silicon dioxide of 25 percent maximum and alumina content of eight percent maximum.

The delivery will be made during the February-March period, with shipment loaded from the southern Indian port of Vishakhapatnam, the officials said.


Tags: raw mat  Indian Subcon  manganese ore  trading  India


