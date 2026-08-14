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India's KFIL sees consolidated net profit fall by 69% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Friday, 14 August 2026 09:29:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 337 million ($3.53 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2026-27, a decline of 69.3 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, August 14.

The company reported total revenues from its operations at INR 17.79 billion ($186.48 million) in the given period, a rise of 4.3 percent year on year.

KFIL produces grey iron castings and pig iron, supplying primarily to customers in the automotive and industrial machinery sectors. 

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

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