India's KFIL sees consolidated net profit fall by 69% in Q1 FY 2026-27

India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 337 million ($3.53 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2026-27, a decline of 69.3 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, August 14.

The company reported total revenues from its operations at INR 17.79 billion ($186.48 million) in the given period, a rise of 4.3 percent year on year.

KFIL produces grey iron castings and pig iron, supplying primarily to customers in the automotive and industrial machinery sectors.