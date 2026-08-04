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India's Jindal Stainless sees 8% rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2026-27

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 09:36:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 7.68 billion ($80.65 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 7.6 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 4.

The company reported total revenues from operations at INR 106.76 billion ($1.12 billion), a rise of 3.3 percent year on year.

The export business remained stable amid a challenging global environment. A diversified market portfolio, supported by expanding opportunities in South Korea, Japan and Brazil and a continued presence in Europe and the US helped maintain exports at 11 percent of the overall sales mix, the company said.

The first quarter of the current fiscal year unfolded against an exceptionally dynamic operating environment, marked by supply chain disruptions and evolving global trade conditions, it said.

Despite these challenges, the company's domestic business remained resilient, aided by its unrelenting focus on harnessing demand across key user segments and its enhanced offering of value-added products, while maintaining operational excellence and disciplined execution, the statement said.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

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