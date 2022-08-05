﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s July passenger car sales show divergence between manufacturers and dealers

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:02:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s passenger car sales in July this year reveal a divergence in the data for manufacturers and retailers, figures revealed by representative associations showed on Friday, August 5.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), passenger car sales in July this year were recorded at 250,000 units, a decline of five percent year on year.

The FADA data is based on passenger car registrations, which actually denote the number of units sold from all retail outlets.

However, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) representing passenger car manufacturers reported July sales at 340,000 units, a rise of 16 percent year on year.

The SIAM data is based on the number of units dispatched from the plants of automobile manufacturers to dealers.

A section of the industry pointed out persistent claims that passenger carmakers often push higher volumes of dispatches from their plants to dealers to show growth in sales and keep their own inventories on the lower side. But the sales of dealers, which represent actual buying by consumers, remain low, indicating an inventory pile-up at the retail end of the chain.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian passenger car makers report robust July sales

02 Aug | Steel News

India’s passenger car exports up 23 percent in Q1 FY 2022-23

20 Jul | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 27% in June

06 Jul | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales surge 207% in May from low base

07 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car majors report triple-digit sales growth in May

02 Jun | Steel News

India’s Abhishek Group and Japan’s Kaiho Sangyo launch first auto scrapping facility

11 May | Steel News

Indian automobile sales surge 37 percent in April from low base

06 May | Steel News

India’s automobile sales across categories down 6% in FY 2021-22

18 Apr | Steel News

India’s passenger car retail sales down 4.87 percent in March

06 Apr | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales decline 6.5 percent in February

15 Mar | Steel News