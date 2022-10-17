﻿
India’s JSW Steel and Smartex ink MoU to explore low-emission steel production, decarbonisation

Monday, 17 October 2022 16:12:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Smartex to explore low-emission steel production aiming at decarbonisation of the steel sector in India, JSW said in a statement on Monday, October 17.

“Under the MoU, the two companies will explore the potential to promote innovation and turnkey approaches - from financing to technology availability and market access - aimed at decarbonisation of the steel sector in India, de-risking industry investment, accelerating climate action and addressing social equity,” the statement said.

Smartex launched a Financing Steel Decarbonisation (FSD) initiative during the 2022 Climate Week in New York City. FSD is creating a $1 billion Steel Decarbonisation Fund (SDF) and an eco-system to support steel industry decarbonisation.

India being the second largest steel producer in the world is responsible for over 10 percent of carbon emissions from energy systems. Decarbonising steel production is not easy, with solutions either commercially unviable or in early development stages, JSW Steel said.

“The Indian steel industry needs innovation in low-emission steelmaking and financing solutions at a comparative cost advantage to reach the next level of steel decarbonisation," Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director of JSW Steel said.


